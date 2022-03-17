Sea Safety and Survival training available; registration required

Training in Sea Safety and Survival will be available in the coming weeks in both Ilwaco and Westport.
Washington Sea Grant announced that they are sponsoring two one-day Sea Safety and Survival (Drill Instructor) Courses for commercial fishermen and charter boat operators.
According to Sea Grant, the Coast Guard-approved workshops meet the training requirements of the Commercial Fishing Safety Act to conduct drills.
The coursework combines lecture and hands-on experience with the safety and survival equipment now required for commercial fishing vessels.
Participants will learn about emergency procedures and will be trained to develop appropriate emergency drills for their own vessels.
Ilwaco Course
When:
Sunday, April 3, 2022
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where:
Ilwaco Community Building (next to Timberland Library)
152 First Ave N, Ilwaco, WA
Register online here: https://bit.ly/wsg-safety-survival-4-3-22
Fee: $100 ($50 for commercial fishermen)
Westport Course
When:
Monday, April 4, 2022
8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where:
McCausland Hall at the Westport Maritime Museum
2201 Westhaven Drive
Westport, WA
Register online here: https://bit.ly/wsg-safety-survival-4-4-22
Fee: $100 ($50 for commercial fishermen)
Due to limited space, pre-registration is required.
Register online following the links above, or contact Jenna Keeton, Washington Sea Grant: (206) 543-7009, [email protected]