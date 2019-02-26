Scatter Creek Wildlife Area public meeting rescheduled

A meeting to discuss prairie land in Grays Harbor and Thurston County has been rescheduled.

Originally set for February 13, winter storms caused the meeting to be postponed.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife tells KXRO that a public workshop to kick off the planning process for the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area is set for Monday, March 4.

The Scatter Creek Wildlife Area consists of six separate units that cover roughly 3,600 acres in Grays Harbor and Thurston counties.

The workshop is scheduled for Monday, March 4, at the Swede Hall in Rochester.

According to WDFW, the plan will propose actions for the management of the wildlife area over the next 10 years.

“This includes efforts to protect wildlife species and their habitat and enhance recreational opportunities where appropriate”, said Darric Lowery, wildlife area manager.

Lowery said the public will also have opportunities to comment at upcoming advisory committee meetings and when the draft plan is developed.

Information on the wildlife area’s six units is available on WDFW’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/lands/wildlife_areas/scatter_creek/.

The department is revising management plans for all of its 33 wildlife areas to reflect current conditions and identify new priorities and initiatives.

This will include the Chehalis, and Olympic Wildlife Areas in Grays Harbor, as well as the Johns River Wildlife Area, which covers portions of Grays Harbor and Pacific County.