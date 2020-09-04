“Say YES to Local” signs available for businesses
Businesses can show their support for Grays Harbor businesses thanks to “Say YES to Local” signs.
Greater Grays Harbor, Inc shared that they have recently launched a new campaign that invited the community to “Say YES to LOCAL” with free signs.
The signs are being distributed as a way to help businesses welcome customers into their storefronts and “amplify the voice of the local business community”.
GGHI CEO Lynnette Buffington says that the campaign was initiated due to varying restrictions throughout the state that “are creating confused consumers that could bypass local stores and restaurants assuming they are closed”.
A limited supply of “Say YES to LOCAL” “H”-stake signs are available at no cost for as long as supplies last.
Signs are available for pick-up at the GGHI office in Aberdeen as of this week, with limited one-time delivery elsewhere in the county to follow.
To reserve a sign, interested businesses must complete a form with their business information.
Applying businesses will be notified regarding sign pick-up instructions 1-2 business days after form submission.