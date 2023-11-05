Saturday Roundup – Roloff wins state, Aberdeen football bows out of districts

State Cross Country

With a time of 18:28:00, Hoquiam’s Jane Roloff claimed the 1A Girls Cross Country championship, finishing over 10 seconds ahead of silver medalist Aaliyah Yearian of Port Townsend. Montesano freshman Haley Schweppe finished in fifth place with a time of 18:57:50. The Bulldgos, who sent eight runners to the state tournament, finished in fifth place in the team competition with 172 points.

High School Football

Washougal 35, Aberdeen 21

Aberdeen’s quest to end a nearly 30 year state playoff drought came up one game short, as the Washougal Panthers scored 14 fourth quarter points to break a 21-21 tie and defeat the Bobcats by a final score of 35-21.

Washougal held a seven point advantage at halftime, but in the third quarter, Aiden Watkin’s third touchdown of the game tied things up at 21-all. The game remained tied into the fourth quarter, but an Aberdeen fumble led to the go ahead score by Mercy Johnston. After holding Aberdeen on downs, the Panthers would put the game away with a Holden Bea touchdown run with under two minutes to play. Bea finished the game with four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).

Aberdeen ends their season with a record of 6-4.

Other scores

Kalama 30, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 12 – Titans are eliminated from the playoffs.

High School Soccer

Southwest 1A District Playoffs

La Center 3, Montesano 0

Montesano’s bid for it’s first district title since 2020 was upended by La Center. The Bulldogs will settle for the number-2 seed out of Southwest District 4 in the upcoming state tournament, which begins next week.

Elma 1, Seton Catholic 1 (2-3)

The Elma Eagles season came to a crushing end on Saturday, as the Eagles fell in the consolation round to Seton Catholic. Tied at 1-1 at the end of extra time, the game went to a penalty shootout with Seton emerging with a 3-2 victory and a berth in next weeks 1A State Tournament.

High School Volleyball

After sweeping Hoquiam 3-0 in the consolation semifinals, the Montesano Bulldogs defeated Castle Rock 3-2 in the consolation finals to qualify for their second straight state tournament.