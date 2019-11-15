Satsop Business Park to host DARPA Subterranean Challenge in February
Elma, WA – In a release, the Port of Grays Harbor announced that the Park will be hosting the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Subterranean (SubT) Challenge Urban Circuit in the Reactor Building.
The SubT Challenge is said to have been created to “better equip warfighters and first responders to explore uncharted underground environments that are too dangerous, dark, or deep to risk human lives”.
The event will feature qualifying teams from around the world who will will compete for prizes by deploying autonomous systems to navigate, search and identify artifacts in the Reactor Building’s underground environment.
The site was reportedly chosen to represent a human-made urban environment.
“We are pleased to welcome DARPA and the SubT Challenge competitors to the Satsop Business Park for this innovative use of our assets,” shared Port Commissioner Phil Papac. “We are proud to partner with DARPA to host the event and look forward to welcoming everyone to Grays Harbor.”
For additional information on the DARPA SubtT Challenge, please visit www.subtchallenge.com. Email questions to SubTChallenge@darpa.mil.