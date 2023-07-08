Ryan Dokke honored with entry on Aberdeen Walk of Stars

On Saturday, July 8, as part of the 10th annual Founder’s Day celebration in Aberdeen, Hoquiam native Ryan Dokke was presented with his own star on the Aberdeen Walk of Stars.

Dokke was raised in Hoquiam and joined the KXRO team while still in high school as an intern. While at Grays Harbor Radio, he worked his up from intern to multiple roles as on-air talent, Music Director, and Program Director at KIX 95.3. In addition to local radio, Dokke also held positions at KMPS in Seattle, KDRK in Spokane, and WKKT in Charlotte before moving into the record industry, joining Arista Records.

His ascension in the music industry continued, holding executive positions at Curb Records and Play it Again Music before taking his current role as Vice President, Promotion & Marketing, for the BMLG Records (Big Machine Label Group). At BMLG, Dokke works with artists such as Dolly Parton, Lady A, Rascal Flatts, and others in the Country and Christian music industry.

In a speech at the unveiling, Dokke put thanks first-and-foremost in his Christian faith, as well as his family and those around him who have supported him along the way.

Dokke was joined at the unveiling of his star by his wife and singer-songwriter Mallary Hope, their four children, family, friends, and the Founder’s Day volunteers who organized the honor.

The Aberdeen Walk of Stars was created to commemorate those with local roots who have made notable impacts in society, such as William Boeing, Kurt Cobain, John Elway, Elton Bennet, Eldon Bargewell, and nearly 100 others who have received stars along the sidewalks in downtown Aberdeen.