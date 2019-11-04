Roughly 1000 voters improperly transferred
The Washington Secretary of State’s Office says that they have identified roughly 1,000 improperly transferred voter registration requests.
In a release, the office states that during recent routine audits, state election officials identified roughly 1,000 voter registration transactions were improperly transferred.
According to the release, these registrations were connected to the Washington Healthplanfinder, which provides clients an option to register to vote when they enroll in health and dental coverage.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman released the following statement:
“Our office is working closely with staff at the Exchange and our county partners to contact voters potentially impacted by this situation. Our top priority is to ensure these individuals receive a ballot and have an opportunity to participate in the upcoming general election Nov. 5.
“We encourage voters to go to VoteWA.gov to verify their registration is up-to-date and check the status of their ballot. Voters should contact their county elections office with any questions related to their registration.”
Since same-day voter registration took effect in July, voters have the ability to register to vote and cast their ballot until 8 p.m. Election Day if they find that their voter information does not match their current location.
To find drop box locations throughout the state, voters can visit VoteWA.gov.