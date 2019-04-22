Ronin ready for APD and on social media

The new Aberdeen Police K9 is now active and on the streets.

The Aberdeen Police Department says that K9 Ronin has completed 400 hours of training with his handler, Officer Chad Pearsall.

APD states that the K9 Team had been training in Kitsap County for the past four months and has passed their Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commision Police K9 Certification Test.

Ronin is now certified and ready to serve cases.

2-year-old Ronin was a shelter rescue dog from King County and is now certified and ready to be used to track suspects, search for evidence, conduct searches, and provide protection for Officer Pearsall and other APD.

The department says that the public can even follow Ronin on his own social media accounts through Twitter and Instagram,

Police Dog Ronin can be found on twitter at @k9_ronin and on Instagram at @aberdeenpd_k9_ronin .