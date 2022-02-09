RFA failing and most school district measures passing in early election results

Initial votes show that the formation of the Central Grays Harbor Regional Fire Authority is once again in jeopardy after early results from the February Special Election.
As of the first release of election numbers, voters in both Aberdeen and Hoquiam are in approval of the RFA, but trailing the 60% needed to form the new district. Aberdeen voters are showing 53.39% approval, with Hoquiam voters slightly more in favor at 55.31%.
In November, after votes were certified, Aberdeen showed 60.67% approval compared to Hoquiam’s 57.94%.
First results for the General Election had both cities with above 59% approval in early results.
Local school levies are overwhelmingly passing as of the Tuesday results.
Not all school districts are approving their measures however.
As of Tuesday night, the East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue proposal to increase the amount of their Commissioners from three members to five is passing in first results. 59.23% of voters in East County are in favor of the change
Out of the 34,926 included in this election, 9,254 had been counted as of Tuesday at 8pm. This represents a 26.5% turnout.
Election results will continue to be tabulated as officials will count votes submitted prior to the deadline through certification on February 18.