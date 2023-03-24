KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Residents urged to limit eating some fish due to higher than recommended levels of PCBs and mercury

March 24, 2023 8:37AM PDT
Share
Residents urged to limit eating some fish due to higher than recommended levels of PCBs and mercury
Logo made available by Department of Health

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is issuing updated meal limit recommendations for consumption of sturgeon from the lower Columbia River, in addition to a new consumption advisory for lamprey from the Columbia River due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and mercury levels above Washington state’s health-based screening levels.

Consuming large amounts of fish contaminated with PCBs and mercury can cause negative health effects over time and can lead to potential learning and behavioral problems. People can pass PCBs to children during pregnancy and when nursing. Babies and young children are the most vulnerable to negative health effects from these contaminants.

STURGEON CONSUMPTION ADVISORY UPDATE

The April 7, 2022 health advisory, which extends from the mouth of Columbia (A) upriver to the Bonneville Dam (B) [1], has been revised in accordance with updated findings from the Oregon Health Authority

The advisory recommends limiting consumption of sturgeon based on contaminant levels of PCBs in the fish tissue. Advisories and consumption limits are recommended when contaminants are above Washington state’s health-based screening values.

A meal of sturgeon is proportionate to the size of the palm of the hand. Updated meal limit recommendations for sturgeon from the lower Columbia River are:

  • No more than 4 meals per month for pregnant or nursing people and children
  • No more than 6 meals per month for all other adults
Photo made available by Department of Health

LAMPREY CONSUMPTION ADVISORY

DOH is also issuing an advisory for consumption of lamprey from the Columbia River due to PCBs and mercury levels taken from fish tissue data by the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. The data, in accordance with findings from the Oregon Health Authority, showed PCBs and mercury at levels of concern in lamprey for vulnerable populations (pregnant or nursing people and children), and elevated PCBs for all other adults.

A meal of lamprey is proportionate to the size of your palm. Meal limit recommendations for lamprey from the Columbia River are:

  • No more than 2 meals per month for pregnant or nursing people and children
  • No more than 4 meals per month for all other adults
Photo made available by Department of Health

 

While it is important to know the risks of consuming fish with high levels of contaminants, DOH does not recommend people stop eating all fish. A diet with a variety of fish sources has health benefits. Fish are high in protein, low in fat, and rich in nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, which provide heart disease protection and hold neurological benefits. Additionally, fishing and fish consumption can have social and cultural benefits to an individual’s overall wellbeing.

DOH will continue to evaluate and update the sturgeon and lamprey advisories as future data become available. Fishers can visit the WA DOH fish advisories webpage for information on the Columbia and other Washington state rivers.

 

Also On KXRO

1

Plastic bag ban at Walmart begins April 18, both locally and across the state
2

DUI being named as cause of vehicle vs boulder accident
3

Search is on for suspect in fatal Moclips shooting
4

Twin Harbors reopens as part of 10 days of razor clam digs approved starting March 17; tentative dates announced for April
5

SR 109 near Hoquiam to close for three weeks starting March 22