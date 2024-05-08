Residents asked to give input on impacts of rural clean energy development

The state is seeking input from residents of rural Washington communities with an interest in how the development of large or community-scale solar, wind, and other types of clean energy projects may affect the community.

The public is invited to join conversations that will help inform the Rural Clean Energy Economics and Community Engagement Study and Report being prepared under the direction of the Washington State Department of Commerce.

The Washington Legislature included in its Clean Energy Project Siting Law in 2023 a directive for the Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) to create and submit a study and legislative report addressing the direct and related issues and concerns across rural Washington regarding renewable energy development.

The purpose of the study, according to officials, is to increase mutual understanding between rural communities, representative interests, government agencies, and policymakers about the potential opportunities and impacts of renewable energy development.

This process includes individual and small-group conversations, three community-based public meetings, and one state-wide virtual public meeting.

The three community meetings have been scheduled, although at this time none of these are local. Each meeting is set in a different part of the state, the west, central, and east all have a meeting scheduled this month.

Dayton, WA: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 5 N Pine St, Dayton WA 99328

Zillah, WA: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Zillah Civic Center, 119 1st Ave, Zillah, WA 98953

Mt. Vernon, WA, Thursday, May 16, 2024, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at WSU Mount Vernon NWREC 16650 SR 536, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

A statewide virtual public meeting is set to take place in June with a date yet to be announced.

Visit www.ruralcleanenergywashington.org for more information, or contact the Rural Clean Energy Study Consultant Team at [email protected]