Report of man with gun placed school on lockdown yesterday

After a report that there was a man with a gun in South Aberdeen yesterday, Stevens Elementary was placed under lockdown.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Thursday afternoon at about 1:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Perry St. for a report of a female yelling someone was trying to kill her, and the person had a gun.

They say the caller advised that she had roommates downstairs, and an unknown bald man was in the hallway with a firearm.

Officers from Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Cosmopolis, and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office responded.

While responding, neighboring Stevens Elementary School was called and placed in lockdown as a safety precaution.

The Aberdeen Fire Department was also called out and staged in the event they were needed.

Grays Harbor 911 continued to speak with the caller, and officers were able to bring her from the residence.

Police say that a short time later a second woman resident exited the house and spoke with officers.

According to police, officers entered the residence and verified there was nobody else inside with a firearm.

The caller told officers the man and a woman he was with left while she was calling police.

Aberdeen Police say the incident was wrapped up at about 2:30 p.m. when officers were able to confirm the safety of the residents and the neighboring area.

Nobody was taken into custody and the school was released from lockdown for parents to arrive and pick up their children.

The Aberdeen Police Department appreciates the quick assistance of their law enforcement partners with bringing this situation to a quick and safe resolution.