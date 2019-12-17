Rep. Kilmer holding online and phone town halls this week

Representative Derek Kilmer will hold a Facebook Live Town Hall tonight and a Telephone Town Hall on Wednesday.
The 6th Congressional Representative announced that he will be taking questions from the public in a series of events this week.
In his continued outreach efforts, Kilmer reiterated, “I work for the people I represent and it’s important to me that I get opportunities to hear directly from you,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I hope folks will be able to join one of my upcoming town halls to share their ideas and concerns.”
Rep. Kilmer has held town halls so far in 2019 in Montesano, Westport, Port Angeles, Quilcene, Tacoma, Belfair, Poulsbo, Kingston, Gig Harbor, Forks, over the phone, and on Facebook.
Tonight, on his Facebook page, Kilmer will speak to the public starting at 5pm through Facebook Live.
That video will also be available on Facebook after the event for those who could not join while the event was live.
On Wednesday, the Representative invites those interested to join a Telephone Town Hall starting at 5pm
Anyone who would like to join can send an email to kilmer.teletownhall@mail.house.gov with their name, address, and phone number by Tuesday, December 17.
Those who sign up before the deadline will receive a phone call on Wednesday, December 18 inviting them to the telephone town hall.
