Rep. Derek Kilmer to hold Montesano town hall next week

Representative Derek Kilmer will hold a town hall in Montesano next week as part of a tour of stops through the district.

Kilmer states that his goal is is to hear directly from the residents of the 6th Congressional District and provide an opportunity to ask questions.

“The most important thing I can do as an elected representative is hear directly from my bosses—the people of our region.” Kilmer said. “I am looking forward to sharing my ideas about getting our economy and this Congress on track and hearing from the folks I represent.”

Kilmer will start his tour in Port Angeles on Tuesday. Residents are invited to join the Representative at Montesano City Hall starting at 5:20 pm on Friday, January 25.

No RSVP is required, and doors open 30 minutes prior to the start times listed below. All of the events are open to the press.

**NOTE: Rep. Kilmer could be called back to Washington, DC to keep pushing for an end to the federal government shutdown. If he is called back to Washington, DC, Kilmer will host a FacebookLive Town Hall instead of the events below. Please check Rep. Kilmer’s website (https://kilmer.house.gov), Facebook (facebook.com/derek.kilmer) Twitter account (@repderekkilmer) for the latest. **

The schedule is as follows:

January 22, 2019

Clallam County Town Hall

LOC: Peninsula College Little Theater, 1502 E Lauridsen Blvd, Port Angeles, WA 98362

Time: 5:30pm

January 23, 2019

Jefferson County Town Hall

LOC: Quilcene School Multipurpose Room, 294715 US-101, Quilcene, WA 98376

Time: 5:30PM

January 24, 2019

Pierce County Town Hall

LOC: Asia Pacific Cultural Center, 4851 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409

Time: 6:00PM

January 25, 2019

Grays Harbor County Town Hall

LOC: Montesano City Hall, 112 N. Main Street, Montesano WA 98563

Time: 5:30PM

January, 26 2019

Kitsap County Town Hall

LOC: North Kitsap High School Community Auditorium, 1881 NE Hostmark St, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Time: 10:00AM

-AND-

Mason County Town Hall

LOC: North Mason High School, 150 E North Mason School Rd, Belfair, WA 98528

Time: 3:00PM