Rental assistance available to those in need in Grays Harbor
In a notice to local officials and forwarded to KXRO, Grays Harbor County Public Health and Social Services announce that they were the recipient of Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP) funds, paid for with CARES Act dollars through the Washington State Department of Commerce.
This program looks to prevent evictions by paying up to three months of past due, current, or future rental costs for eligible recipients who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health department says that they are working with Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP) and the application process is now open to all Grays Harbor County citizens.
The ERAP eligibility requirements were listed as:
- applicants must be behind in their rent payments since March 1, 2020, and
- household income must be at or below 50% of the Area Median Income over the past 60 days
This funding is limited and will be targeted toward those who are most at risk of becoming homeless should they face eviction.
In addition, they say that “equity is a primary goal”, focusing on those people who have not had equal access to rent assistance in the past.
Residents can reach program staff by phone or via CCAPs website at www.coastalcap.org and Spanish language assistance is available.
More information is available at the program web page and on the health department Facebook page.