Reminder: Some parts of the Ocean Shores beach are closed to vehicles
The City of Ocean Shores is reminding motorists that some areas of the beach are closed to vehicles for a few more weeks.
In a public announcement, the city says that with the increase in visitors to the beaches this summer they have been having bigger problems with vehicles driving through a closed area of their beach between Chance a La Mer and Pacific Boulevard.
They remind anyone visiting the beach that the area between the approaches is closed to all vehicle traffic between April 15th and Labor Day.
In their announcement, the city says that “It is becoming evident” that the signs are often blocked by vehicles parking near them, making them difficult to see.
“A good rule of thumb is to remember that if you approach the beach off Chance Ala Mer, the beach to your left is closed to vehicle traffic. And if you approach the beach off Pacific Ave, the beach to your right is closed to vehicle traffic.”
They add that with the increase of visitors to our beaches there have been more vehicles getting caught in the tides.
The announcement advises anyone planning on parking on the beach to make sure you are aware of the tide tables in conjunction with where you park your vehicle.
“An important point to make is, please make sure you are looking at the tide tables for Ocean Shores and not the Seattle area, because they are very different tides.”
Officials state that every year they receive notification of people parking their vehicle in an area, unaware that the tide is coming in and when they return to their vehicle they find that it is now in the water.
“That is bound to ruin anybody’s relaxing beach day at the beach.”
The city said that while signs are posted that notify anyone in the area of this closure, the city is working with Washington State Parks and WSDOT to provide better notification.
The hope is that funding in the 2021 budget will enable more and better signs for the area.
“In the meantime, please do not drive in the closed area. This is a “safe” area when people can enjoy the beach with their families, young and old, without having to worry about the dangers of vehicle traffic passing by.”
If you have any questions regarding the closed area on the beach, feel free to contact the Ocean Shores Police Department or Washington State Parks.