Recreational burn ban lifted in Aberdeen/Hoquiam

The Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments lifted their burn bans over the weekend.
In a joint release from the local departments, recreational fires can return to the cities after the burn ban was introduced earlier in the summer.
Despite this change, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Grays Harbor County and other cities within Grays Harbor still have burn restrictions in place.
A “Recreational fire” is defined as cooking fires and campfires using charcoal or firewood that occur in designated areas or on private property for cooking, pleasure, or ceremonial purposes. Fires used for debris disposal purposes are not considered recreational fires.” (WAC 173-425-030)
To assist the citizens of Aberdeen and Hoquiam in this recreational pursuit, the following guidelines shall apply to “Recreational fires.”
For additional information, please contact either the Aberdeen Fire Department at 360-532-1254, the Hoquiam Fire Department at 360-532-5700, Extension 262, your local fire department, or the Grays County Fire Marshal’s office.