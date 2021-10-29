      Weather Alert

Recent heavy rainfall could lead to increased threat of landslides

Oct 29, 2021 @ 8:08am

Grays Harbor, WA – The recent heavy rainfall could lead to an increased threat of landslides in Western Washington.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management posted a weather alert for the county warning residents about the risk of landslides.

Their post cited rainfall of 2-4 inches in the lowlands and 5-8 inches in the foothills and mountains over the past 7 days has increased soil moisture to moderate levels across western Washington. 

According to Emergency Management, that rain along with the heavy rainfall that was expected over the last 24 hours could put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides.

For more information on landslides from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources at http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn

 

