Raymond woman injured in single-vehicle accident

April 25, 2024 8:09AM PDT
A 32-year-old Raymond woman was injured and taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101.

The Washington State Patrol issued a release following the accident Wednesday evening just before 11 pm.

According to the report, the Raymond woman was driving her 2013 Buick Encore south on Hwy 101 near the Grays Harbor/Pacific county line when she overcorrected, striking a tree, with the vehicle coming to rest on its side in the embankment.

The 32-year-old driver was taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital following the accident for her injuries.

At this time it is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved, nor if the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The vehicle was totaled at the scene.

