Ravens win, while Titans, Elks, Wildcats, and Hyaks fall

October 26, 2023 10:18PM PDT
In Thursday night action, Raymond-South Bend avoids a rare three game losing streak by knocking off Morton White Pass by a final score of 56-24.

It was a tough end to the regular season for Pe Ell/Willapa Valley as they drop their second straight, falling to Onalaska 58-15. However, in an odd twist, they will play the Loggers again next week in the crossover playoffs with the winner advancing to state.

In 8-man ball, North Beach is still looking for that first win of the year as they lose to Rainier by a final of 68-34.  Ocosta goes on the road and falls to Wahkaiakum 62-23. 

In the lone Thursday 6-man game, the State School for the Deaf taking out Lake Quinault by a final of 26-19.

