QIN President Fawn Sharp announces run for National Congress of American Indians leadership
Quinault Indian Nation, WA – Quinault Indian Nation President Fawn Sharp has announced her intent to run for President of the National Congress of American Indians.
Sharp announced this week her intent, saying it was a big decision for her.
Sharp is in her fifth term as President of the Quinault Indian Nation, as well as a former President of the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians and former Vice President of the National Congress of American Indians.
The NCAI was founded in 1944, and serves to represent American Indian and Alaska Natives on the national level.
The group consists of both tribal governments and citizens, as well as non-Native groups and organizations.
The election will be held in Albuquerque from October 20-25, 2019 at the 76th Annual NCAI Convention & Marketplace.
We will be speaking to Sharp about her decision and her intent on October 3, right here on KXRO.