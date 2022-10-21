QIN and Shoalwater Bay included in tribes awarded DOJ grants for a variety of public safety programs

The Quinault Indian Nation and Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe were among 17 tribes in Western Washington who combined to receive millions of federal dollars to support programs focused on community safety.

The Department of Justice reports that the funding is intended for victim services, sex offender registration, and drug court programs .

As part of the allocation, QIN will see nearly $1.9 million and Shoalwater Bay will see just under $350,000 to improve services for victims of crime.

In addition, QIN was awarded $637,923 to enhance its ability to share data with the National Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

In total, the grant awards are more than $15.8 million between the tribes.

“It is fitting that on this day when we wear purple to show support for victims of domestic violence, we are announcing significant grants to tribal communities to assist victims of crime, in ways that are tailored by the tribes to fit the needs of their citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “Some of these grants strengthen the re-entry services for enrolled tribal members leaving jails and prisons – this is critical work for increasing community safety.”

The local tribes were among sixteen who will receive the victim service grants.

The tribes and grant amounts are:

Quinault Indian Nation – $1,889,616

Lummi Nation – $504,456

Cowlitz Indian Tribe – $410,246

Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe – $347,240

Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe – $347,240

Nooksack Indian Tribe – $410,246

Squaxin Indian Tribe – $410,246

Nisqually Indian Tribe – $504,456

Puyallup Tribe of Indians – $918,594

Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians – $347,240

Jamestown S’Kallam Tribe – $347,240

Swinomish Indian Tribal Community – $410,246

Tulalip Tribes of Washington – $609,742

Muckleshoot Indian Tribe – $504,456

Port Gamble S’Kallam Tribe – $410,246

Skokomish Indian Tribe – $410,246

Two tribes successfully competed for grants to improve re-entry services for tribal citizens leaving jails or prisons. The Port Gamble S’Kallam tribe was awarded $750,000 and the Puyallup Tribe was awarded $899,672.

Two tribes focused applications on drug treatment and drug courts: The Makah Indian Tribe was awarded $742,362 for its Tribal Healing and Wellness Court.

The Lummi Nation was awarded $1 million to expand care and reduce barriers for those suffering with addiction and mental health issues. It’s Drug Court and Family Court services will be enhanced.

Two tribes were awarded grants under the Support for the Adam Walsh Act program.

The Skokomish Tribe was awarded $396,361 for implementation if its sex offender registration program. Similarly, the Nooksack Tribe was awarded $376,841 for its sex offender registration program.

Two tribes were awarded grants to assist them in reviewing and reinvigorating their tribal justice programs.

The Swinomish Tribe was awarded $105,000 to help develop a comprehensive strategic plan for its justice system, and an additional $450,000 for a new advocacy program for child victims of crime.

The Port Gamble S’Kallam tribe was awarded $1,211,379 for physical improvements to its justice center, including its Behavioral Health Center.

For copies of grant awards including recipient contact information please contact Communications Director Emily Langlie at (206) 553-4110 or [email protected].