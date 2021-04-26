Puyallup driver injured after DUI rollover
Excessive speed and driving under the influence were the likely causes of an accident over the weekend.
The Washington State Patrol issued a report following the accident on Saturday afternoon.
According to the report, a 31-year-old Puyallup man was driving East around 5 pm Saturday on Highway 12.
As he entered the Elma exit, WSP said that he was traveling at an unsafe speed and left the roadway.
The man rolled his 2011 Subaru Forester, coming to rest on its side.
The man was injured and was transported by ambulance only a few blocks to Summit Pacific Medical Center.
The Puyallup man is facing charges of DUI and Driving with wheels off roadway.