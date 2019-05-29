PUD warns of scams over phone and email

Aberdeen, WA – The Grays Harbor PUD is warning that scammers are now using calls and emails to try and deceive residents.

According to the PUD, Customer Service staff reported that they have received phone calls from customers who say that they have been contacted by phone and by email threatening to shut off power if immediate payment is not made on accounts they claim are delinquent.

They say that in some cases, the scammers use recorded utility voice messages and letterhead in an attempt to appear legitimate.

“It’s a different, more sophisticated method by these scammers but the PUD’s message remains unchanged: the scams only work if you volunteer your personal information,” says Customer Service Director Katy Moore. “If you get an email or phone call threatening to shut off your power or containing account information you think is suspicious, call the PUD Customer Service office to report the scams and to check on your account status.”

If you receive a call or email from the PUD that you find suspicious, the PUD says that you should under no circumstances agree to send money or give bank account, credit card or other personal information.

They say that if there are concerns, contact PUD Customer Service at 360-532-4220 to verify the claim or check you account status at GHPUD.org.