PUD outage to impact an area of Downtown Aberdeen

Jun 11, 2021 @ 7:36am

The Grays Harbor PUD is notifying customers in downtown Aberdeen of a planned power outage impacting two city blocks.  

The outage will begin at 10:00 PM on Thursday, June 17 and is expected to last until 4:00 AM on Friday, June 18 and will affect 20 customers.  

Impacted Area

The impacted areas will be the two blocks between Wishkah and Heron Streets, and Jefferson and “L” Streets.  

All impacted customers will receive notification phone calls from the PUD.

The outage is part of a project by the PUD to conduct system maintenance.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items.  You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage duration of six hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed.

