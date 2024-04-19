Public memorial for Deputy Jason Gregory in Montesano on April 21; expect large law enforcement presence

The memorial for fallen Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Gregory will take place this weekend and the public is invited.

On Sunday, April 21, a memorial service will be held at Montesano Junior-Senior High School to honor Dep. Gregory and his service.

Dep. Gregory passed away on March 6 at his home in Grays Harbor following a medical emergency.

According to officials, the service will begin at 1 pm. There will be a large police presence.

According to the announcement, weather permitting, the memorial will be held outside in the grandstands at Jack Rottle Field.

If the weather does not allow for an outside event, the memorial will be moved to the high school gymnasium with a reception to follow at the Montesano Middle School gymnasium.

A procession of law enforcement officers and vehicles will begin in the hours before the memorial starting at the Elma High School and ending at the Montesano High School.

Temporary street closures will occur in Montesano on East Pioneer Avenue, Church Street, East Broadway Avenue, and East Spruce Avenue at approximately 11:20 AM until the procession has moved through those areas.

The area of North Church Street at and near the Montesano High School will be closed to parking on April 21st, starting at 6 AM until after the procession has ended. No Parking Signs are in place. After the procession has ended, most areas will be opened back up to the public for travel and parking.

Residents can expect a large law enforcement presence in addition to the road closures and expected traffic congestion.

The Montesano Police Department noted that there will be military honors, which means the public may hear weapons being discharged from the Montesano High School football field. These weapons will not consist of any ammunition other than blanks, meaning they will not fire any projectiles of any type.

Hired on August 2, 2021, Grays Harbor County Sheriff Darrin Wallace said that Dep. Gregory joined the Sheriff’s Office following 14 years of service in the United States Military.

“His dedication, professionalism, and service to our citizens has made Grays Harbor County a better and safer place for all who lived and visited here.” said Wallace.

Dep. Gregory is survived by his wife and 4 children.

Wallace added, “The Sheriff’s Office and its members are grief-stricken by this event, and we ask the community to keep Deputy Gregory’s family in your thoughts and prayers but respect their privacy at this time.”