Public input needed for Port of Grays Harbor recreational planning

The Port of Grays Harbor is asking for feedback from the community and those who use their local recreational property.
The local port district is updating their Recreational Properties & Facilities Plan and looking for input on what future improvements they would like to see.
A survey is available online and asks about the multiple properties under port ownership, including the Westport Marina, 28th Street Landing, Friends Landing, and Sterling Landing.
Feedback from the survey will be used when looking for grant eligibility to make future developments.
The survey can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PGHRecSurvey or www.portofgraysharbor.com until March 1, 2022.
Paper copies of surveys are also available at the Westport Marina office, Satsop Business Park and the Port’s main office at located at 111 S. Wooding Street, Aberdeen, WA.
The survey results will be included in the Draft Recreational Lands and Facilities Plan Update and available for public comment in early March.
“We are hopeful the community and users of our recreational properties will take advantage of the survey and the opportunity to comment on the draft plan so ensure we have a comprehensive list of the improvements desired at each location,” explained Satsop Business Park General Manager Alissa Shay. “We look forward to seeing the results of the survey so we can better understand what the users of these facilities envision for future improvements.”
The Port Commission anticipates adopting the Plan Update at its April Commission meeting.