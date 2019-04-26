Projects outside Montesano and Cosmopolis starting soon

Two construction projects coming to Grays Harbor this summer will bring $33.6 million in local investment.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising drivers that projects outside Montesano on SR 107 and outside Cosmopolis on SR 101 will start soon and will last through fall of 2020.

Monday, April 29, work will begin to rehabilitate the 58-year-old State Route 107 Chehalis River Bridge just south of Montesano. Crews will replace the timber on the south approach of the bridge, install modern safety rails, and paint the bridge’s steel structure.

Drivers will notice new speed limit signs on SR 107 near Montesano beginning the week of April 29. The speed limit will temporarily reduce from 40 mph to 25 mph between milepost 6.9 and 7.1 through project completion.

The contractor has plans to begin preparatory work at the site beginning the week of May 6. Traffic impacts (one-way alternating with a signal) could begin as early as mid-June and remain in place throughout the duration of the project. The bridge will remain open to all motorists, including legal-loaded semis. Travelers should expect occasional night and full weekend closures during construction.

Oversized and overweight vehicles may need to use an alternate route. Please contact Commercial Vehicle Services to determine if an alternate route is necessary.

Outside Cosmopolis, the road and hillside repair on a section of Cosi Hill will begin soon to respond to the large, slow-moving landslide under the highway. Construction is anticipated to begin in June.

This section of US 101 in Grays Harbor County, also known as Cosi Hill, is the site of a large, slow-moving landslide under the highway. Despite ongoing maintenance efforts, further attention is needed to repair the slide-prone area. The goal of this project is to stabilize the slope adjacent to the road to reduce the risk of earth movement that could lead to unexpected roadway closures.

Beginning summer 2019, crews will drill 6-foot-diameter columns nearly 50 feet deep. The columns will be filled with rock to dramatically stabilize this stretch of highway. Drivers will encounter shifted lanes and reduced speeds during this two-year construction project.

Travelers who wish to receive updates on this project and other state highway projects in Grays Harbor are encouraged to sign up for Grays Harbor County maintenance and construction email alerts.

“We know these are two projects the community is eager for us to address,” said WSDOT Project Engineer John Romero who is overseeing both construction contracts. “We are ready to get to work and appreciate the public’s patience – especially those traveling to and from Pacific Ocean beaches during the summer months.”

Starting Monday, the speed limit will be reduced from 40 mph to 25 mph through the work zone for the SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge rehabilitation. A reduced speed limit of 25 mph is already in place at Cosi Hill and the 25 mph limit will remain in place at both locations until work is completed.

In addition to the speed limit changes, drivers can expect: