Power knocked out after car vs. pole accident

Power was knocked out for over 1,600 in the South Beach area due to a car vs. pole accident.
The Grays Harbor PUD told KXRO just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday that a car vs. pole accident knocked out a transmission line cutting power to 1,612 customers from Marine Drive south to Tokeland.
They said to expect a lengthy outage for pole replacement and repair.
Just before 8:30 a.m. that morning they notified KXRO that power had been restored to all customers in Grayland and Tokeland following the accident.
#WSP troopers investigated an abandoned collision on SR 105 north of Grayland Beach last night. The collision sheered off a utility pole, but the lines stayed intact.
PUD crews will still be on scene through the morning making repairs. Please #SlowDown & #StayAlert. #YourWSP pic.twitter.com/Benb5EqXqf
— Trooper Chelsea Hodgson (@wspd8pio) February 2, 2019