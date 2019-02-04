Power knocked out after car vs. pole accident

Power was knocked out for over 1,600 in the South Beach area due to a car vs. pole accident.

The Grays Harbor PUD told KXRO just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday that a car vs. pole accident knocked out a transmission line cutting power to 1,612 customers from Marine Drive south to Tokeland.

They said to expect a lengthy outage for pole replacement and repair.

Just before 8:30 a.m. that morning they notified KXRO that power had been restored to all customers in Grayland and Tokeland following the accident.