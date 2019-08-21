Possible algae found at Lake Sylvia
Montesano, WA – Following the announcement this week from Grays Harbor County Environmental Health officials that a toxic algae was founda t Lake Inzez at the Vance Creek Ponds, now algae may have been found at Lake Sylvia.
In an alert from Washington State Parks, they say that toxic algae may be present at Lake Sylvia.
They say that the lake may currently be unsafe for people and pets.
The Parks department urges caution pending further testing.
Anyone visiting the park should avoid any scum floating on surface water.
In Elma, cyanobacteria bloom was found on Monday in Lake Inez, although it is the only water feature at the Vance Creek Ponds that is affected and Bowers Lake is not currently affected.