Port of Grays Harbor celebrates milestone

The Port of Grays Harbor reached a milestone last month.

The Port says in a release that in April, their Commissioners and staff joined representatives from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the Pasha Group, Siem Car Carriers, Puget Sound & Pacific Railroad, and ILWU Local 24 for a celebration of the 500,000th Fiat Chrysler’s arrival at Terminal 4.

Pasha Automotive Services began its port processing operations at Grays Harbor in 2009, shortly before landing the Chrysler contract in early 2010.

The celebration recognized the 500,000th vehicle processed for Chrysler by Pasha, loaded onto the Siem Socrates, a Siem Car Carriers vessel.

“The Port of Grays Harbor is proud to take part in yet another great milestone with our partners here today,” stated Port Commission President Stan Pinnick. “We look forward to celebrating future milestones here at Terminal 4 as we continue to generate more opportunities, jobs and prosperity for our partners and our community.”