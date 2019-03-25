Port of GH Ex. Dir. chosen to lead other ports as well

Gary Nelson has a new leadership position in addition to his role as Port of Grays Harbor Executive Director.

In a release, the port tells KXRO that Nelson was unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Board for the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) for 2019-20. His term will start in October.

AAPA says that they are the “unified voice of the seaport industry” for the Americas, representing more than 130 public port authorities in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be selected as AAPA’s next Chairman,” shared Executive Director Gary Nelson. “I look forward to working with AAPA’s membership and staff to continue to promote and improve our industry so that we can continue to create economic value for our communities, no matter how big or small.”

Nelson has been with the Port of Grays Harbor since 2000.

“The Port of Grays Harbor Commission is extremely proud of Gary’s appointment as AAPA’s next Chairman of the Board,” stated Port Commission President Stan Pinnick. “Over the last 19 years, we have experienced first-hand the results and benefits of his strong leadership. We are confident he will lead AAPA in 2019-20 just as well as he has served our Port and the community.”

“With his valuable experience as a port director involved with diversified cargo, his international trade background, and his longstanding active engagement with AAPA and our member ports throughout the hemisphere, Gary Nelson is an outstanding choice for leading our association during the upcoming activity year,” said Kurt Nagle, AAPA’s president and chief executive officer. “Gary’s outstanding leadership and business skills, together with his easy-going demeanor, will be of enormous value as our member ports work together to address common challenges and legislative priorities.”

Nelson is slated to be installed as Chairman for a one-year term on the final day of AAPA’s 2019 Annual Convention, set for Oct. 12-15, in Norfolk, Va. He will assume the AAPA chairmanship from William D. Friedman, President and Chief Executive Officer for Northeast Ohio’s Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority, who began his one-year term on Oct. 10, 2018.

More information on the AAPA is available at aapa-ports.org.

Information on the Port of Grays Harbor is available at portofgraysharbor.com or satsop.com.