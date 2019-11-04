Police chase from north Pacific County to south Pacific County ends in three car accident
Ilwaco, WA – A police chase from north Pacific County to south Pacific County ended in a three car accident on Sunday.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that yesterday morning a 49 year old Sacramento woman driving a 2014 Fiat 500 was being pursued by a marked trooper as they headed south on Highway 101.
The State Patrol says the pursuit started near South Bend and went over 40 miles south.
That is when the trooper attempted a pit maneuver near Ilwaco.
According to the State Patrol, the Fiat 500 then crossed the center line and hit a 2000 Ford F350 which was stopped on the northbound shoulder.
The Fiat then continued over a curb and into the yard of an apartment complex.
None of the drivers were injured in the accident and there were no passengers in any of the vehicles.
The Sacramento woman is being charged with felony eluding.