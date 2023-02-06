Plan for daytime lane closures on US 12 in Grays Harbor County Feb. 6-9

Daytime travelers who use US 12 west of Elma may want to plan extra travel time Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 9.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes in each direction to replace guardrail.

Monday, Feb. 6 from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The right lane will close on westbound US 12 between mileposts 16 and 17 near the Newman Creek Bridge.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The right lane will close on eastbound US 12 at milepost 17 near the Newman Creek Bridge.



Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The right lane will close on eastbound US 12 between mileposts 16 and 17 near the Newman Creek Bridge.

Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.