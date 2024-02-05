Plan extra travel time for daytime road work on US 12 near Montesano Feb. 6

Travelers on US 12 near Montesano will want to plan extra travel time during the day Tuesday, Feb. 6.

6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6

Crews will occasionally slow down traffic in both directions of US 12 between Montesano and Brady.

Each traffic hold will take up to 15 minutes.

Crews will use two large cranes to remove and place seven girders onto the new westbound bridge over Camp Creek.

The westbound US 12 bridge is the third of ten structures replacing outdated culverts that block fish habitat under US 12 and State Route 8 in Grays Harbor County

Please do not pass the vehicles or flaggers that are temporarily slowing traffic. Workers are helping to keep everyone safe during the construction.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the latest information on roadwork happening in Grays Harbor County. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.