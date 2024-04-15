Patriot Week runs locally April 22-27

In honor of the nation’s first Veterans, and all Veterans since that time, the Washington State Society of the Sons of the American Revolution are hosting its first Patriot Week in Grays Harbor County.

Patriot Week 2024 is said to be intended to be a “fun, educational and enriching experience”.

Events are scheduled throughout the county during the week, offering opportunities for residents from April 22-27.

As part of the week, volunteers from the Grays Harbor Genealogy Society, Ocean Shores-North Beach Genealogy Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Sons of the American Revolution will work one-on-one, by appointment, during a series of Genealogy Cafés. These are intended to assist families in gathering information and supportive documentation about your ancestors and begin building your family tree.

“The adventure starts with a one one-hour session building the path towards your Revolutionary War Patriot Ancestor. Tracing your family generation by generation will reveal details about your ancestors, where they settled, and interesting information about their lives. You will leave with the tools to continue researching your heritage. As you follow that path you will grow in your understanding of your family’s part in the growth of this great nation.”

Several events have been scheduled for the week, and many have limitations on who can attend.