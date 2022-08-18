Package delivery driver who was found deceased has been identified

The driver of a package delivery truck that went off the road and was found deceased on Wednesday has been identified.

According to reports from the Washington State Patrol and East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, some time in the morning yesterday the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Zakariya Ahmed of Seattle, was driving westbound on State Route 8 near Elma and left the roadway.

The truck struck a guardrail several times before going off the road and 65 feet down an embankment into the woods.

When the truck was found around 10am, the Seattle driver was already deceased and was found under a number of Amazon packages.

It is not known how long the vehicle was in the trees prior to being reported.

The vehicle was initially described as from the U.S. Postal Service, although USPS told KXRO that the driver was not one of their employees.

The roadway was partially blocked for the investigation, and when McCleary Fire Department arrived on scene, their ambulance was struck by a driver that didn’t slow with traffic, causing a separate three vehicle accident.

No injuries were reported from the McCleary Fire Department or the occupants of the other vehicles that were involved.

The cause of the initial accident is not known at this time.