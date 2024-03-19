Pacific County Sheriff’s Office to provide surveys after interactions

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office announced via a social media post that they have introduced a new tool this week that is intended to keep citizens informed while collecting feedback on non-life-threatening calls for service.

The agency said that as of today, they will start sending text message surveys after certain types of interactions with their employees.

Each survey will ask a few questions about how satisfied you are with the interaction, and give you the opportunity to provide feedback.

They add that the feedback is important to them, as they want to know how they are doing.

We also want to provide the appropriate feedback to our employees to best serve our community.

Not everyone will receive a survey, and residents that do not want to participate can simply not respond or let the department know in advance by emailing [email protected].

The tool cannot be used to make formal complaints or report an emergency or criminal activity.