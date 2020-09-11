Over $150,000 in local school funding comes from Grays Harbor Community Foundation
Local schools, teachers, and students are receiving a boost thanks to recent Grays Harbor Community Foundation awards.
Over $150,000 will be used to support local school districts and Grays Harbor College.
The Grays Harbor Community Foundation announced that they invested $159,824.00 into our local schools through our Education Grants Program.
The Education Grants program was designed specifically for districts to prioritize top needs that will provide the most district-wide impact. This program was created by the Foundation in order to help streamline funding requests for districts. This year’s school district projects ranged from helping fund a Middle School Science Lab to CTE and STEM Virtual Learning Support.
The districts that were funded through our Education Grants program include:
- Aberdeen School District – Orchestra Support
- Grays Harbor College – Broadening Support for the Spanish Speaking Community
- Hoquiam School District – Hoquiam Middle School Science Lab and Chromebooks
- Lake Quinault School District – Gymnasium Sound System/Backboards
- McCleary School District – Teacher Laptops
- Montesano School District– Chromebooks
- North Beach School District – Chromebooks
- Oakville School District – CTE and STEM Virtual Learning Support
- Ocosta School District – Elementary Music Education
- St. Mary School – 2020-2021 School Social Distancing Project
Senior Program Officer, Jessica Hoover commented “We recognize the difficult situation our educators, students and families are currently in with the unusual start to the fall 2020 school year. The Foundation values our partnerships with our local school districts and wanted to help fill the gaps and meet districts where they are at this year to best help our local students and families have a positive start to the school year.”
You may find out more about our grants program by checking the Foundation website at www.gh-cf.org or by contacting Jessica Hoover, Senior Program Officer, at [email protected] or (360) 532-1600.
The next Small Grant deadline for the Grays Harbor Community Foundation is October 1st at 5PM