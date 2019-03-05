Options on Heron Street Bridge replacement up for public comment

Public comment on the future of the Heron Street Bridge is now open.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking for residents to weigh in on what the fugure of bridge travel in East Aberdeen should look like.

“The US 12 Heron Street Bridge in Aberdeen is nearing its final chapter. When it first opened to the traveling public in 1949, the average loaf of bread cost 13 cents. Now this link to Pacific Ocean beaches has reached the end of its useful life.”

WSDOT has opened public comment for the ongoing plans to remove and replace the Heron Street Bridge.

WSDOT is looking at a range of alternatives for the bridge, including building a new bridge in the same location, building one that connects to Heron Street to Wishkah Street, or options to replace both Heron Street Bridge and the Wishkah Street Bridge. One of these options would replace the 2 bridges with a single 4-lane bridge.

The majority of the options would impact Zelasko Park and local businesses.

Local residents can comment in-person at an upcoming meeting or through an online survey.

“We need to hear from members of the community before any design work begins,” said WSDOT Regional Multimodal Planning Manager Dennis Engel. “This first step of the process will help us meet the needs of the community as we move forward in replacing this important link.”

The online survey is available for public comment through Friday, April 12.

The open house meeting for comments is scheduled for Wednesday, March 20 for an opportunity to look over proposed alternatives and speak with region planners to answer questions. No formal presentation will be given.

When: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 20

Where: Aberdeen Rotary Log Pavilion

1401 Sargent Blvd, Aberdeen

Parking: Parking is available on site at the pavilion. Local transit routes 10N and 40 have stops nearby.

Alternatives

F Street Bridge Alternative

PROS:

1½ – 2½ years estimated construction is the same or shorter than the other alternatives

New public shoreline area along the east bank of Wishkah River

The existing Heron Street Bridge stays open during construction of new bridge

Available funds should cover all or most of the estimated $70 million cost of the new bridge

CONS

Impact to south end of Zelasko Park

Three businesses potentially affected by proposed bridge

Heron Street Bridge Alternative

PROS

No Impact to Zelasko Park

A temporary bridge provides for vehicle movement during construction of a new bridge

No long-term effect on surrounding businesses by proposed bridge

Available funds should cover all or most of the estimated $66-76 million cost of the new bridge

CONS

Longest estimated construction period (3½ years) compared to the other alternatives

Construction of a temporary bridge prior to removal of the existing bridge adds at least one year to the length of construction

A temporary bridge may affect some businesses during construction

One 2-Way Bridge Alternative

PROS

Both existing bridges stay open during construction of new bridge

New public shoreline area along the east bank of Wishkah River

Lower overall maintenance costs when compared to two separate bridges

1½ – 2½ years estimated construction period is the same or shorter than the other alternatives

CONS

Impact to a large part of Zelasko Park

Seven businesses potentially affected by proposed bridge

Available funds cover only part of the estimated $117 million cost of the new bridge. Additional funds would be needed from State Legislature, causing delays in starting construction and/or building in phases over a longer period of time.

Two 1-Way Bridges Alternative

PROS

Both existing bridges stay open during construction of new bridge

New public shoreline area along the east bank of Wishkah River

1½ – 2½ years estimated construction period is the same or shorter than the other alternatives

CONS

Impact to the south part of Zelasko Park

Three businesses potentially affected by proposed bridge

Available funds cover only part of the estimated $120 million cost of the new bridge. Additional funds would be needed from State Legislature, causing delays in starting construction and/or building in phases over a longer period of time.

Featured Photo from Google Maps