Open house on Lower Chehalis River Resilience Study set for March 28

An open house has been planned to provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the Lower Chehalis River Resilience Study.

The Grays Harbor and Pacific Conversation Districts are putting on the event, held March 28 from 4-7 pm at the Olympic View Grange in Brady.

Image from Grays Harbor/Pacific Conservation DistrictsAlexander Birk, Education & Outreach Coordinator with the conservation districts, spoke to KXRO about what the public can expect from the event.



According to the conservation districts, the open house will be used to review the results of initial data gathering in the study around flood/erosion risks, infrastructure, historic pictures, and salmon habitat.

In addition, it is an opportunity to share with the districts how you use the river and how you would prioritize ways to manage it and the floodplain in the future.

The event will run from 4-7 pm, but the public can arrive or leave at any time during that period to have discussions with the project team and members of the public and learn more about the initial project concepts following the study.