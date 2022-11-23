Open House meeting scheduled regarding proposed Westport Light State Park golf course

Washington State Parks will hold an in-person open house to update the public on the progress and status of ongoing master planning efforts at Westport Light State Park to consider a Scottish-style links golf course.

The presentation will provide a summary of findings of the environmental and economic site analysis conducted, introduce the golf course conceptual design, and discuss next steps in the planning process.

The in-person only open house is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Ocosta Elementary School in Westport.

Parks acquired a 300-acre property located between Westhaven State Park and Westport Light State Park in 2015 through a $1.9 million grant from the Recreation and Conservation Office.

The land purchase enabled Parks to connect the two existing parks. The area now totals 603 acres and is known collectively as Westport Light State Park.

To view planning efforts at Westport Light State Park to date, please visit the project website.

What

Westport Light Golf open house

When

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 from 6-8 p.m.

Where

Ocosta Elementary School

2580 S Montesano St.

Westport, WA 98595