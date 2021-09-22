      Weather Alert

One county in state has higher unemployment rate than Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties

Sep 22, 2021 @ 9:44am

Olympia, WA – Grays Harbor and Pacific County are in the top three for unemployment in the state.

According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers for August, Pacific County had the second highest unemployment rate in the state at 6.8% and Grays Harbor was tied for third with Pend Oreille at 6.6%.

Ferry County had the only higher rate at 8%.

Grays Harbor’s labor force shrank by 158 from July to August and the total number of those employed fell by 239 while those on unemployment grew by 81.

In Pacific County the labor force grew by 25 but the total number of those employed dropped by 13 and those on unemployment grew by 38.

Grays Harbor July 2021 August 2021* August 2020
Labor Force 28,010 27,852 28,702
Total Employment 26,246 26,007 25,380
Total Unemployment 1,764 1,845 3,322
Unemployment Rate 6.3% 6.6% 11.6%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

Pacific County July 2021 August 2021* August 2020
Labor Force 8,036 8,061 8,128
Total Employment 7,526 7,513 7,219
Total Unemployment 510 548 909
Unemployment Rate 6.3% 6.8% 11.2%

*Latest month non-seasonally adjusted

