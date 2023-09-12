KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Olympic National Forest to begin seasonal closures on September 18th

September 12, 2023 10:06AM PDT
Share
Olympic National Forest to begin seasonal closures on September 18th
Logo from USFS

Annual seasonal closures will be going into effect on the Olympic National Forest beginning September 18th, 2023.

All campgrounds will close on September 18th except for the following:

  • Boat launch: Access to the boat launch at Willaby Campground that is currently open Friday – Sunday, will close September 30th.
  • Public Information: The Quinault Ranger Station will seasonally close on October 14th. Offices in Olympia and Quilcene will remain open throughout the winter season.

The closing dates may adjust, depending on weather, staffing and other conditions.

Those visiting the forest are reminded that as weather continues to change throughout the month and into the Fall season conditions outdoors are shifting as well.  

Weather can change quickly on the peninsula, and this can be more prevalent at high elevations. Upon arriving to a trailhead visitors may be expecting a warm, clear hike but can unexpectedly find themselves in wet, cold conditions. Those visiting the forest should be prepared for dynamic conditions and should continue recreating responsibly.

For updates visit the forest’s Recreation Conditions Report, follow us on social media, or call a forest office.

Also On KXRO

1

Washington record mahi mahi caught off Grays Harbor
2

Motorcycle accidents take two lives over weekend
3

Suicidal man brings large police response to Ocean Beach Road
4

Aberdeen man caught breaking into vacant building arrested
5

Same-day camping reservations available at certain parks due to expanded parks pilot program