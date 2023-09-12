Olympic National Forest to begin seasonal closures on September 18th

Annual seasonal closures will be going into effect on the Olympic National Forest beginning September 18th, 2023.

All campgrounds will close on September 18th except for the following:

The closing dates may adjust, depending on weather, staffing and other conditions.

Those visiting the forest are reminded that as weather continues to change throughout the month and into the Fall season conditions outdoors are shifting as well.

Weather can change quickly on the peninsula, and this can be more prevalent at high elevations. Upon arriving to a trailhead visitors may be expecting a warm, clear hike but can unexpectedly find themselves in wet, cold conditions. Those visiting the forest should be prepared for dynamic conditions and should continue recreating responsibly.

For updates visit the forest’s Recreation Conditions Report, follow us on social media, or call a forest office.