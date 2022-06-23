Oil spill equipment exercise in Grays Harbor

Hoquiam, WA – An oil spill equipment exercise is taking place this morning in Grays Harbor.
The Washington Department of Ecology tells KXRO that they, along with the Port of Grays Harbor, Washington State Maritime Cooperative, and the National Response Corporation will be deploying oil spill equipment at 7:00 a.m. at the 28th street boat launch in Hoquiam.
DOE says professional oil spill response organizations will be deploying equipment to simulate oil spill recovery and protection operations on the water and along the shoreline.
This is only a drill, and there is no active oil spill.