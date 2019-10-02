October brings many outdoor hunting/fishing opportunities
October means a number of outdoor hunting and fishing opportunities locally.
The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife remind anyone heading outdoors that some of Washington’s most popular seasons get underway in October, when hunters take to the field for deer, elk, ducks, geese, and other game birds.
The muzzleloader season for deer runs through Oct. 6, followed by the modern firearms hunt, which begins Oct. 12.
The early muzzleloader season for elk starts this week on Oct. 5 and runs through Oct. 11, overlapping the early season for deer in many of the same areas.
Meanwhile, anglers are still catching salmon in areas of Puget Sound, while razor clam digs are tentatively scheduled this month on the coast.
The ocean bottomfish season wraps up on Oct. 20 in Westport, Ilwaco, LaPush, and Neah Bay.
Lingcod fishing closes in Grays Harbor and Pacific County on Oct. 20, while Neah Bay anglers will close early on Oct. 15.
Razor clam digging is tentatively scheduled to continue this month, starting Oct. 26 in Twin Harbors and Copalis, joining Long Beach who had an early opener in September.
Goose hunters will have an opportunity to catch the waterfowl, but on a limited schedule. Goose hunting in Pacific and Grays Harbor counties is open Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays only from Oct. 13-28, but the dusky goose season is closed.
For more information about hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing opportunities available this month in each region of the state, see the Weekender Regional Reports at wdfw.wa.gov/places-to-go/weekender.