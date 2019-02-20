Ocosta High School Student Youth Police Citizens Academy scheduled

The Westport Police Department and the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are working together on a new program for youth in the South Beach.

The Ocosta High School Student Youth Police Citizens Academy looks to educate and inform “future adult community, business, and adult leaders” on the South Beach about law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

According to a release, the primary objective of the academy is designed to give those who participate exposure to various parts of the Criminal Justice System, including; Corrections, K-9, 911 Dispatch, Patrol Procedures, Social Media Pitfalls, and the Therapeutic Justice Program, also known as “Drug Court”.

“Our ultimate goal is to foster relationships that will bridge the gaps between law enforcement, and the youth of the South Beach Community. We hope to create an alliance that leaves us with voices in the community to act as ambassadors to build solid partnerships, thus creating a better quality of life for those we serve.”

The academy will run on Tuesday nights starting March 12th at 6 p.m. and will continue through May 7th, excluding spring break.

Applications are located in the office at the Ocosta High School.