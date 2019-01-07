Ocean Shores man arrested for threatening neighbor

A 67-year old Ocean Shores man was arrested after allegedly threatening a neighbor with a stun gun and a knife.

Ocean Shores PD officers responded to a call in the 800 block of Ocean Shores Blvd. NW for a report of a man being armed with a knife and chasing a neighbor.

When officers arrived, the suspect had gone back into his apartment. Officers were able to contact the man, who they say is very well known to the police, by phone. The man refused to come out, saying he was afraid the officers were going to arrest him, but did invite the officers inside.

The man was ultimately arrested when two witnesses came forward and said they saw the man chasing the victim, waving a stun gun and a knife, yelling that he was going to cut and kill the victim.

The weapon, an Ulu knife, was recovered from the man’s apartment.

The suspect was reportedly intoxicated, and was “very belligerent” according to the arresting officers.

The suspect was booked into the County Jail for Assault 2nd Degree, a Class B felony.

The Prosecutor’s Office will determine what charges will be filed after reviewing the report.