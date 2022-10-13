KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

Ocean Shores Fresh Waterways hosting work party and educational opportunity on Saturday

October 13, 2022 7:00AM PDT
There’s an event this weekend that will allow residents to learn about Ocean Shores waterways, and to assist in a work party to maintain them.

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM, the Ocean Shores Fresh Waterways will be hosting a work party and opportunity to learn more about the waterways from those that have firsthand experience and knowledge. 

The focus of the work this weekend will be Fishhook Canal.

Anyone participating is asked to meet at 947 Hassalo Ave SE.

Anyone 18-and-older is more than welcome to join, even if unable to do the physical work. 

The Ocean Shores Fresh Waterways team said, “We love to share our knowledge, future plans, and perhaps help stop some of the misinformation and “hearsay” regarding the waterways.”

Dress appropriately, and bring gloves if you plan on helping.

 It would help if you bring a life preserver in case you want to join us on the work boat providing you have basic on-water experience working on a wet and slippery boat deck.

To help please fill out and bring the Volunteer Form available on our website at: https://oceanshoresfreshwaterways.com/volunteer-packet/

