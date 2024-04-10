Ocean Shores draft parks/recreational plan open for public comment

Ocean Shores residents and stakeholders are being asked to give their input on the city’s Draft 2024 Comprehensive Parks and Recreational Plan.

The City of Ocean Shores announced that they are seeking public comment on the draft plan that looks to enhance the quality of life for the community by improving and expanding the parks, recreational facilities, and green spaces within the city.

“We value your input and want to ensure that the plan reflects the needs and desires of our residents.”

The 30-day comment period is an opportunity for anyone interested to have their voice heard and for their ideas to be considered by the City, Parks Board, and City Council.

The feedback will help shape the final version of the Comprehensive Plan, which will be presented to the City Council for a first reading on April 23, 2024.

Comment Period: April 8, 2024 to May 8, 2024

How to Provide Feedback:

Attend the public hearing on April 23, 2024 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center to express your thoughts in person.

Email your comments to [email protected]

Mail your written comments to PO Box 909, Ocean Shores, WA 98569 Attention City Clerk by May 8, 2024 at 4:00 PM

“We encourage everyone to participate and share their insights, suggestions, and concerns about the draft 2024 Comprehensive Parks and Recreational Plan. Your input is vital in shaping the future of our city’s parks and recreational facilities.

Thank you for your participation and commitment to making Ocean Shores an even better place to live, work, and play!”

Draft 2024 Comprehensive Parks and Recreational Plan:

https://oceanshores.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/292611